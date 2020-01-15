Weekend Events – MLK Celebrations, Wine Tasting, Karaoke and More

Cary, NC – Since the year 1983, our country has celebrated the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember the efforts of the nation’s most famous civil rights activist. This Monday and all weekend long, Cary, and cities all over will do just that.

The Town of Cary’s annual event series, MLK Jr. Dreamfest, will run from Saturday, Jan. 18 to Monday, Jan. 20 and consists of eight different programs, most of which are free to take part in. From acts of service to various plays and readings, this weekend is all about recognizing and remembering the work, life and vision of MLK Jr.

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Chatham Street Wine Market hosts a free weekly wine tasting on Thursdays, 5-7 PM. With a new guest pouring every week, this time around will feature Giovanna from importer Sour Grapes in the shop to sample and discuss unique and tasty wines from Italy, France, and Argentina.

The Cary Theater has 2 PM and 7 PM showings of the Kingmaker , a close look at the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family.

A 9:15 PM showing is also available for those interested in seeing Pain and Glory , a 2019 Spanish drama featuring notable actors Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz.

Friday, January 17, 2020

Stand-up Comedy Night with Mike Palascak and Mark Brady will be hosted from 8-10 PM at The Cary Theater . These are two guys you don’t want to miss. Palascak has gained international notoriety through his performances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CONAN, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Letterman, Comedy Central’s HALF HOUR and more! Brady is based out of Raleigh and has his more local claims to fame including winner of North Carolina’s Funniest 2016 held by Goodnights Comedy and winner of Charlotte Comedy Zone Fight Night Season 10. Grab your tickets soon!

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Kicking off the weekend of Dreamfest events are two African-American storytellers, Willa Birgham and Linda Gorham. From 10 AM- noon, “Tellebration: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” is a free event at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center. Come to enjoy learning about Dr. King and his teachings through the art of storytelling.

The Cary Theater stage will host a staged reading, “Amazing Grace,” presented by the Cary Youth Theatre at 2 p.m. The performance centers around Grace, a young girl who believes she can be anything she wants to be. When Grace is told she can’t be Peter Pan in the school play because she’s a girl and because she is black, Grace proves she can do anything she sets her mind to in real life, too.

Cap off the night with the solo play, “Breach of Peace,” at the Cary Arts Center at 7:30 PM presented by Mike Wiley. This performance is based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides as well as many other individuals involved in the early struggle for African-American equality. This event requires tickets.

Sunday, January 19, 2020

The Virtual MLK Experience from 12:30-3:30 PM at Christ the King Lutheran Church is a free and immersive experience for all. This will be a digital recreation of Martin Luther King’s “Fill Up the Jails” speech given on February 16, 1960, at Durham’s White Rock Baptist Church, including a collective sound experience, digital simulation, virtual reality presentations and historical displays.

Later in the day, at 3 PM, Christ the King Lutheran Church will host a second event, The Dreamfest Interfaith Service. Featuring guest speaker, Rev. Albert Starr, Chicago, and the NC State Uninhibited Praise Gospel Choir.

The Cary Theater ‘s free 3-5 PM showing of DAR HE: The Lynching of Emmett Till will take viewers back to the historic interviews and events surrounding the murder that became pivotal in inspiring a generation to commit to social change in the 1950s. The film was adapted from the acclaimed one-man play written and performed by Mike Wiley and will feature a talk-back with the actor following the film.

Monday, January 20, 2020

Monday, as many folks have the day free from work and their usual fast-paced antics, the day is all about using that free time to serve others — something MLK made a legacy of.

Good Hope Farm of Cary is hosting a six-hour day of service titled, “Service & the Dream” from 10 AM- 4 PM. The goal? To celebrate Dr. King and his commitment to service. Together helpers who attend will prepare the urban agriculture project, Good Hope Farm, for spring planting. Located at 1580 Morrisville Carpenter Road, this farm partners the Town with local nonprofits to support startup farmers and connect Cary to local food. This event consists of two volunteer shifts from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Registration for the event is full.

Not registered? Don’t worry! There are plenty more ways to dedicate your day to service!

There is a new canned food drive added to Dreamfest this year with a focus on food security. The challenge is for everyone to help the Town of Cary and Good Hope Farm fight hunger by donating one non-perishable healthy food item per participant when you come to an MLK Dreamfest event. All collected food will be donated to our partner organization, Dorcas Ministries, to provide emergency assistance to our community in need.

Donation sites: Cary Arts Center, The Cary, Page-Walker Arts & History Center, Good Hope Farm.

The Canes will return to PNC Arena on Friday night for a stretch of five games at home. Friday they’ll face-off against the Anaheim Ducks with the puck drop at 7:30 PM. Sunday’s game will be against the New York Islanders at 5 PM. You can always keep up with the season through CaryCitizen’s Canes Coverage by Bob Fennel.

The NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball team will take over PNC Saturday afternoon as they take on the Clemson Tigers at 2 PM. Can the Wolfpack get redemption following their embarrassing loss two weeks ago to the Tigers? Tune in or be in the stands to find out!

Take the scenic route! The Downtown Raleigh Murals and Public Art Walking Tour from 1:30- 3:15 PM is a great opportunity to enjoy this oddly warm weather and observe some of the works of local artists. These tours are a pay-what-you-want style event. Usually, the guide receives $15 to $20 per adult, but you are free to give more or less than that, depending on how you feel about your tour. For more info and to register for the tour, click here.