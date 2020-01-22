Weekend Events in Cary: Beer, Yoga, Music, Pet Adoptions and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, there is no shortage of live performances and unique small business offerings.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Cary Dance Production’s Winter Benefit Show is 7:30 PM- 10 PM at the Cary Arts Center. This performance fill feature young, competitive and recreational dancers and a portion of the proceeds go directly to the organization which teaches dancers to use their talents to create opportunities for those in need. For more information about the event, click here.

The Cary Theater has three showings at 2, 7 and 9 PM. The first and last showings are of Pain and Glory and the 7 PM show is The Biggest Little Farm. For more info and ticketing information, see their website.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, January 24, 2020

Head over to Chatham Hill Winery for a night of live music, wine, craft beer and tacos from 7-10 PM. The music will feature the Joe Francis Duo and there will also be Rock Riff Trivia. The winner will receive a bottle of wine. The food source will be Mr. Puebla Taco Truck.

Friday Night Live Music at Cary’s Hickory Tavern will be from 9 PM to midnight and will feature tunes from Kevin Baker. No cover charge, but seats are first-come, first-served.

For more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, January 25, 2020

AniMall, located next to Unleashed in the Cary Towne Center, is hosting a New Year Adoption Event from 1-3 PM. There will be a meet and greet room for attendees to get to know the dogs, and possibly cats as well, depending on availability. The pets are from ST Furever Freedom Animal Rescue, a non-profit rescue organization that works to rescue animals from the streets and local kill shelters.

Lifetime Fitness of Cary is hosting a Ceramic Celebration for junior member kids from 5-8 PM. During the party, kids will decorate their very own colorful ceramic masterpieces and receive a S.T.E.A.M. lesson with take-home instructions for parents to help them cure their art at home in the oven.

Cary Fit Project located on W. Chatham Street is hosting a Sample Saturday from 9 AM -12:30 PM focused on sampling food and getting a sample of information on the classes they offer. Food from Clean Eatz will be available along with mimosas and hot cocoa. The event is open to the public, RSVP here.

Carolina Road is on tour and playing at The Cary Theater alongside Lorraine Jordan and Nixon, Blevins and Gage. These 3 acts will deliver performances of world-class bluegrass and acoustic style music. Doors will open at 7:30 PM and the show kicks off at 8 PM. Want tickets? Click here or grab them at The Cary Theater box office.

For more Saturday events, go to our calendar.

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Come join in on the unique combo of Yoga and Beer from 11 AM- 12 PM at Bond Brothers Beer Company. The class is limited to 45 participants and everyone is asked to bring a mat and a suggested donation of $5 the day of the event. The yoga class will be led by instructor Olya Carlin who is known for teaching in a way that is grounding, inspiring and uplifting. After the class, stay for a beer and food! A food truck will be on-site for lunch. Register here.

For more Sunday events, go to our calendar.

Around the Triangle

The Downtown Spring Raleigh Home Show is taking over the Raleigh Convention Center this Friday- Sunday. Time schedule is:

Friday, January 24, 2020 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, January 25, 2020 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, January 26, 2020 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

The show will feature presentations from home improvement and design experts including celebrities from hit design shows, the hottest DIY blogs, and local home and garden pros. For more details and ticket information, click here.

Celebrate Chinese New Year is a free event from 3-5 PM on Saturday at the Laurel Hills Community Center in Raleigh. Enjoy performances, activities, games and much more! Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required. Register online here.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos from Facebook and venue websites.