Weekend Events: Daddy-Daughter Dance, Farmers Market, Krispy Kreme Challenge and More

Cary, NC — This weekend is all about having fun and getting out of the house! Whether you want to take in a movie at The Cary Theater, a play at the Cary Arts Center, a morning meditation at the Cary School of Music or even run 5 miles and eat 12 doughnuts all in the same hour, you don’t have to travel far to make it happen.

Friday, January 31, 2020

The opening show of Cary Players Community Theater‘s “Death by Design” is from 7:30- 9:30 PM at the Cary Arts Center. This production is set in a 1932 English country manor where there is a murder mystery to be solved. Advance tickets are $20 for adults; $18 for students and seniors and $17 for groups of 20 or more. At the door, costs will be $22 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.

Can’t go Friday? The show is at the Cary Arts Center on Friday, January 31 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 1 at 3 and 7:30 PM; Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, February 9 at 3 PM.

Calling all Dads, even ones with two left feet! This weekend is your chance to hit the dance floor at Cary’s annual Daddy-Daughter Dance. There are two dances, one Friday, Jan. 31 and the other Saturday, Feb. 1, both at the Cary Senior Center from 6-9 PM.

The evenings will feature music from a local DJ, refreshments and a 5×7 photo of the daddy-daughter couples. The dance is intended for daughters ages 4-12 and registration is required for every child and parent who is attending the event. There is a $25 per person fee to attend.

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Bundle up a bit and check out the Cary Downtown Farmers Market at 135 W Chatham Street, otherwise called the Ivey Ellington House, from 9 AM to noon. Take your pick of the freshly harvested farm produce, local goods and handmade crafts. Market-goers also have the option of the Western Wake Farmers Market from 9:30 AM-noon.

The Cary Theater is starting off its February flicks with a 7 PM showing of 2020 Oscar Shorts from the Live-Action Category and a 9 PM showing of 2020 Oscar Shorts from the Documentary Category. Grab tickets online or at the Cary Theater box office at 122 E. Chatham Street.

Sunday, February 2, 2020

Before the craziness of the Superbowl tonight, take in the free Sunday Morning Meditation at the Cary School of Music. These weekly sessions are led by certified Heartfulness trainers who are all volunteers. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Cary Theater is continuing its showcase of 2020 Oscar-Nominated Shorts with a focus on the Animation Category. The show starts at 2 PM, grab tickets online or at the Cary Theater box office at 122 E. Chatham Street.

Around the Triangle

The iconic Krispy Kreme Challenge is this Saturday, Feb. 1 at the NC State University campus. The challenge has become a nationally publicized charity race and a top bucket list item for students to complete before graduating. All who take on the challenge have one hour to run 2.5 miles from the NCSU Memorial Belltower to the Krispy Kreme located at the intersection of Peace and Person Street where they must attempt eating 12 glazed doughnuts (a whopping 2,400 calories) before they turn around and make the 2.5-mile trek back to the belltower.

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to attempt, register online. If not, spectating is free and highly entertaining. All proceeds of the event go to UNC Children’s Hospital.

The Hurricanes are back to play at PNC this weekend following their All-Star Game and vacation breaks. They will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights with a puck drop time of 7:30 PM on Friday and a 2 PM game against the Vancouver Canuks on Sunday. Can’t make it to the games? Keep up to date with our Hurricanes coverage.

