Cary Players Present Death By Design at The Cary Arts Center

Cary, NC — A new play, Death By Design, will bring a story of murder and mayhem to the Cary Arts Center stage starting this weekend. The show is presented by the Cary Players Community Theater Company and is sure to entertain.

The Plot

Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a delightful and mysterious “mash-up” of two of the greatest English writers of all time, Agatha Christie and Noel Coward.

Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime. Death by Design is more than homage – it’s a new classic.

A Word From the Playwright and the Director

Writer of Death by Design, Rob Urbinati, is a writer and director based in New York City.

When speaking of how this idea first came to him, Urbinati says it was a total accident. As a child, he can remember loving Agatha Christie’s murder mystery novels and in his days at college, he loved Noel Coward’s plays.

“I started to think that a play which combined Coward’s brilliant wit with Christie’s surprising plots – one that reflected the best of both writers’ sensibilities – would be a play that I’d want to see. And that would be fun to write. And that’s how Death by Design was born,” said Urbinati.

Director of Death by Design, Mia Peters, said, “Rob Urbinati gives us the best of both worlds with Death by Design. Its Agatha Christie meets Noel Coward feel keeps your inner sleuth on your toes while the rest of you is rolling in the aisles, but do try to stay upright so you don’t miss anything.”

When Can I See It?

This entertaining murder mystery will be playing at the Cary Arts Center January 31-February 1, and February 7-9. The show begins at 7:30 PM on January 31, February 1, and February 7-8. The February 1 and February 9 shows will begin at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance. The cost is $20 for adults, $18 for students and seniors and $17 for groups of 20 or more. At the door, tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Cast photo provided by Dan Bain, Cary Arts Center photo by Hal Goodtree.