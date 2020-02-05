Weekend Events: Tennis and E-Sports Tournaments, The Oscars Viewing Party, and More

Cary, NC — This weekend is quite random, to be honest with you. On the bright side, everyone should be able to find something they like from this line-up. Events in Cary and around the triangle range from an all-weekend online gaming tournament and Russian Festival to a star-studded Oscars Party and the Downtown Food & Flea. Take your pick!

For a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen Calendar.

Thursday, February 6, 2020

The Cary Recycling Workshop at Cary High School starts at 5:45 PM and is hosted by the Cary-based non-profit, Toward Zero Waste and Recycle More NC. The workshop is open to all who want to learn and ask questions about recycling in Cary. The speaker is Mel Gilles, Recycling Education Specialist for North Carolina. If you’re planning to attend, you can privately message Dargan Gilmore on Facebook with any specific questions you would like Mel to talk about.

There are three showings of Oscar-Nominated Short Films today at the Cary Theater. The 2 PM matinee is for lovers of Live-Action, the 7 PM will feature Animation category contenders and the 8:30 PM show is all about the Documentary short films. Each show will feature five short films with the Live-Action and Animation shows lasting 90 minutes and the Documentary show lasting 2 hours and 40 minutes. Want to scout out which ones you think will take home the Oscar? Get tickets online or at the box office.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, February 7, 2020

Note: The following three events are all-weekend events with opportunities to take part in any of them on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Death by Design

Cary Players Community Theater‘s “Death by Design” is available for your viewing pleasure all weekend long at the Cary Arts Center. This production is set in a 1932 English country manor where there is a murder mystery to be solved with a dose of comedy, too.

This weekend is the closing weekend of Death by Design with showtimes on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, February 9 at 3 PM. Advance tickets are $20 for adults; $18 for students and seniors and $17 for groups of 20 or more. At the door, costs will be $22 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.

Triangle E-Sports Championship

The Triangle E-Sports Championship is coming to Cary’s Herb Young Community Center for the weekend. The Town of Cary will be the tournament hosts while Lenovo is providing 200 gaming computers from Lenovo’s Legion line. One hundred PCs will be designated for “free play” and 100 will be assigned to gamers for official tournament play. Tickets are available in 1, 2 and 3-day passes. All proceeds support the work of two local nonprofits, Kramden Institute and the Triangle Literacy Council.

Polar Doubles Adult Tennis Tournament

A second tournament is also in town this weekend — the Polar Doubles Adult Tennis Tournament hosted by the Western Wake Tennis Association. The three-day tournament will see competitions across 29 divisions at Cary Tennis Park. The doubles registration closed Feb. 2, but the tournament is open to spectators to come and see the tournament for free. For updated postings of when the games will each take place at the Cary Tennis Park, visit the tournament website.

For more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, February 8, 2020

Downtown Farmers Market

If you’re short on produce or one of a kind goods, check out a local Farmer’s Market! The Cary Downtown Farmers Market at 135 W Chatham Street, otherwise called the Ivey Ellington House, is from 9 AM to noon. Take your pick of the freshly harvested farm produce, local goods and handmade crafts. Market-goers also have the option of the Western Wake Farmers Market from 9:30 AM-noon.

For more Saturday events, go to our calendar.

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Downtown Cary Food & Flea

The monthly Downtown Cary Food & Flea is back and open for the public from noon to 4 PM at Fidelity Bank Plaza, 100 W Chatham Street. The food & flea market is all about local craft beers, food trucks, vintage goods, artists, crafters music and a bunch more.

Oscar Awards Viewing Party

Don’t miss the Red Carpet Oscar Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 9. Known as Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscar’s will be broadcasted live to the Cary Theater screen at 8 PM. To see all the celebrities arriving on the red carpet, come early as those will be broadcast too, at 7 PM.

It’s not just an average viewing party, either. There will be Awards Bingo, Awards ballots, a red carpet, and a photo-op with a giant awards statue. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best red carpet attire, or, if you wish, you can take a more casual approach and be comfy.

For more Sunday events, go to our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Apex – The Triangle Russian Festival will take place Saturday, February 8th, from 11 AM to 8 OM at Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N Salem Street, Apex. The festival is free to attend, except for the Golden Gates and Moscow Nights Trio Concerts at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The festival will be a mix of folk games, dances, workshops, and traditional Russian foods.

Raleigh- Free Sunday afternoon concert! Seriously! Nine free concerts are brought to the Daniels Auditorium at the NC Museum of History in Raleigh each year. These concerts feature some of the state’s finest folk musicians and tradition-bearers. This Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 PM, catch the free concert of Jalessa Cade, a gospel singer of 25 years. Want to go? The tickets are free but required, so make sure to reserve yours.