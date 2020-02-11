Youth Sports Registration in Cary

Cary, NC — Despite how abruptly strange the weather has been to us all lately, the warmth of Spring is just around the corner and with it comes the softball and baseball leagues for Cary’s youth aged 5-18. Registration will close this weekend, on Feb. 16 parents, so be sure to get your child registered soon if they wish to play in the April – June season.

Picking the Right League

Spring youth baseball and softball in Cary is grounded in the four pillars of fun, participation, skill development and sportsmanship. The Town of Cary offers 7 different leagues for baseball (ages 5-17) and 4 leagues for softball (ages 8-18).

Baseball Leagues:

AGE 5-6: T-Ball

AGE 7-8 Mite

AGE 9-10 Mustang

Bronco American Baseball (age 11-12, for participants with average skills in hitting, throwing, catching and fielding)

Bronco National Baseball (age 11-12, for participants with prior experience and above average skills in hitting, throwing, catching and fielding)

Pony Baseball (age 13-14)

Colt Baseball (age 15-17)

Softball Leagues:

Girls 10U Softball (age 8-10)

Girls 12U Softball (age 11-12)

Girls 14U Softball (age 13-14)

Girls 18U Softball (age 15-18)

Picking the Right Zone

The Town is divided into a West Zone, a Central Zone and a South Zone. The fields located in each of those zones can be found on the map below.

According to the Town of Cary website, most age group teams will have half or more of their games in the zone in which they are registered. In the age groups with the smallest registration numbers, leagues or even teams may be created from multiple zones and practices and games may take place in multiple zones.

Baseball and softball leagues age 11-18 require fields of a certain size and layout to play. The Town does not have fields in each zone of the necessary size for the older leagues. Therefore, league play for age 11-18 is not divided into zones. Want to know more about picking a zone? See the spring youth baseball and softball zone based registration FAQ page.

Registration Prices & Methods

Fees per child for Cary residents are $60 and for non-residents, it is $85. The window for mail-in registration ended February 9, but parents can still sign up their child online or at 1 of 5 walk-in locations in Cary.

Walk-In Locations & Hours

Herbert C. Young Community Center: Mon.-Thu. 9 AM-9 PM; Fri.-Sat. 9 AM-6 PM; Sun. 1-6 PM

Middle Creek Community Center: Mon.-Fri. 9 AM-9 PM; Sat. 9 AM-6 PM; Sun. 1-6 PM

The Hive: Mon-Fri 9 AM- 8 PM; Sat. 9 AM-6 PM

Administrative Offices at 316 N. Academy Street: Mon.-Fri. 8 AM-5 PM

Bond Park Community Center: Mon-Fri 9 AM-10 PM; Sat. 9 AM-6 PM, Sun. 1-6 PM

Fees: $60(R) $85(N)

Resources, Next Steps

The season will begin with practices in late March/early April and games begin in mid April/May. Practice and game schedules will be available in late March. New players in leagues age 11 & up are encouraged to attend a skills review session prior to the season.

Keep in Mind:

Zones are not assigned. You must register in the Zone you wish to play in

Participation in the program last year does not guarantee a place in this year’s program

In the event that leagues fill prior to the end of registration, waiting lists will be formed

Everyone must register each year

See the online registration packet for additional details.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos from Town of Cary website.