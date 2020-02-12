Weekend Events: Valentine’s and Anti-Valentine’s Plans, Black History Tour and More

Cary, NC — Depending on the person, this could be the most romantic or most overrated weekend of the year. I suppose it all depends on what you choose to do. Here are a few ideas for some weekend fun in Cary, Morrisville and around the triangle.

For a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen Calendar.

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Free Wine Tasting

Chatham Street Wine Market | 5-7 PM

Chatham Street Wine Market hosts a weekly free wine tasting, 5-7 PM. This Thursday, Gayle from Advintage will be hanging out and sharing sips of some terrific vino values from California, France, and South America.

For more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, February 14, 2020

Parents’ Night Out Babysitting

Herbert C. Young Community Center | 6–9 p.m. | Ages 3–10 | $16 Cary Residents; $20 Nonresidents

This is the definition of a win-win, parents. Your kids get a night of games, arts, crafts and pizza at the Herbert C. Young Community Center while you get to have a relaxing Valentine’s Day evening to yourself. All children must be toilet trained and parents can register using code 002241 on MyCary.

Galentine’s Day Celebration

Cotton House Craft Brewers | 5-9 PM

Calling all ladies! Cotton House and Cary Florist are teaming up to bring a night of celebration featuring $5 strawberry mimosas, $20 champagne bottles and a “special something” from Cary Florist while supplies last. Live music by Contemporary Division will be on the back deck from 7-10 PM and the Qspresso food truck will be providing Cuban and Latino infused foods from 5-9 PM.

Free Concert

7:30-9:30 PM | Cary Arts Center

Cary Town Band Presents “Roses are Red,” its third showing of the 2019-2020 concert series. This evening of love-centered classical music will feature songs from Tchaikovsky and Lloyd Weber, and Arthur Pryor’s Thoughts of Love. The band is keeping to the concert’s title, playing especially fun pieces inspired by roses, like Southern Roses waltzes from King and Strauss, Sousa’s White Rose March, and Wenrich’s Red Rose Rag. Get more info and print off your free tickets.

For more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, February 15, 2020

LED Heart Make & Take Workshop

Kramden Institute | 2-4 PM | $15/student | Buy tickets

Cary’s Kramden Institute is putting together a unique tech event for students in grades 8-12 to build a kit of parts that will light up red LED lights in the shape of a heart on the circuit board. The workshop-style event is from 2-4 PM and is all about celebrating Valentine’s Day while learning more about electronics. The experienced instructor will guide the students through assembling the kit and safely using a soldering iron. No prior electronics experience necessary.

CATAPULT: The Amazing Magic of Shadow Dance

Cary Arts Center | 7:30 PM | Buy tickets

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You may have seen the CATAPULT dancing crew on season 8 of America’s Got Talent. That’s right, this renowned group of dancers is coming to Cary this weekend for their second stop of their 70+ show Spring North American Tour. This group works together behind a screen to create shapes and images by collaborating their body’s shadows and motions. See the incredible silhouettes for yourself on Saturday during their show that is promised to bring humor, emotion and engaging stories to the audience. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more Saturday events, go to our calendar.

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Cary Trolley African American History Tour

Page-Walker Arts & History Center | 1-4 PM | Tickets Sold Out

I hope you’ve got your tickets already because the Cary Trolley African American History Tour is sold out! The Friends of Page-Walker are hosting trolley rides through town as they share some of Cary’s African American history. Attendees will ride through historic Cary neighborhoods, see historic sites and landmarks and hear all about Cary’s segregated past. These stories will include the towns’ historically African-American enclaves, leaders, and stories not often told of life in Cary.

For more Sunday events, go to our calendar.

Around the Triangle

Morrisville – Paint Nite

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant |Sunday, 4-6 PM | $35/person | Get tickets to reserve your spot!

This event is for the 21 and up crowd looking for a creative evening of painting, dining and sipping cocktails. Guests will be guided through a 2-hour, step-by-step painting session to make and take home their own 16×20 inch canvas creation. The night’s painting is of a vibrant coneflower, perfect for hanging on your walls as spring comes around. If the flower idea doesn’t appeal to you, you can choose to paint whatever you like during the event, and put your own personal spin on it. Seats at the event are first come, first serve, so if you are with a large group, head there early.

Apex – Balance & Beer Yoga

Southern Peak Brewery | Sunday, 11 AM | $15/person, includes yoga and a pint of beer of your choice

Need to slow down? Unroll your mat and enjoy gentle, stretchy yoga poses sequenced to leave you feeling refreshed & ready for the week ahead. All levels of yoga experience are welcome and the session is tailored for anyone seeking more balance in their life. These classes are held twice every month and are always BYOM style – bring your own mat.

Raleigh – Shred Your Ex’s Photo & Get $10

Carolina Ale House Downtown | Thursday | 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Carolina Ale House on Glenwood Avenue is celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day by inviting customers to shred a photo of their ex and receive a $10 gift card from the restaurant. The slogan for the day is, “shred ’em & forget ’em!” No reservations required, the event is from open to close.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Featured photo and Cotton House photo by Ashley Kairis, Chathman Street Wine Market photo from the CSWM Facebook page and Paint Nite photo by soomness.