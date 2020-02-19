Weekend Events: 25th Annual African-American Celebration, Free Performances and More

Cary, NC — There’s a lot going on this weekend that won’t cost you a dime. You can reflect on and celebrate Black History, you can take part in a Karaoke night and you can even listen to a world-class pianist all for free. Other options that involve tickets include a Vegan Mac and Cheese Cook-Off, a Friday night hockey game, films and more.

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Fungi & A Wedding Movie at the Cary

The Cary Theater has three movie showings today at 2, 7 and 9 PM. The first two will be of Fantastic Fungi, an immersive, environmental time-lapse style film that dives deep into the world of Fungi. These organisms have unlimited potential in the fields of food, medicine, expanding consciousness, bioremediation, neurogenesis and treating end-of-life anxiety.

The 9 PM show is called After the Wedding. This 2019 drama film tells the story of a woman’s journey from India to New York to seek funding for her orphanage. Like a true drama film, there are many twists and mysteries uncovered following the woman’s invitation to a wedding in the big apple.

Check out Cary’s arthouse theater this weekend. Get tickets online or at the box office.

Friday, February 21, 2020

Renowned Pianist Performance at the Cary Arts Center

7:30 PM | Free admission | Cary Arts Center

The Cary Apex Piano Teachers Association has brought renowned pianist, Kwan Yi to Cary. Yi’s extensive list of accolades includes performing throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia in such venues as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Chicago Symphony Center, the Metropolitan Museum, Library of Congress and more. His show in Cary will be an all Beethoven program.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

25th Annual Cary African-American Celebration

The free, annual celebration of the African-American experience is back. From 11 AM- 5 PM at the Cary Arts Center, come enjoy a diverse range of musical performances all reflecting this year’s theme, “A Love Story: A Special Tribute to the Ujima Group, Inc.”

Performances will include the following talented acts.

RMJ Movement Band: A drummer, pianist and soloist playing contemporary music and opera ballads

Lydia Salett: A jazz pianist and vocalist

Lester Knibbs: Award-winning classical pianist

The Nice Touch Band: Gospel, Jazz, R & B and Fusion

Again, the event is free, so stop into the Cary Arts Center to hear these inspiring musicians anytime 11 AM – 5 PM.

Six Strings Presents Eliot Bronson & Carrie Marshall

Eliot Bronson and Carrie Marshall are two uniquely established songwriters coming together from 8-11 PM on Saturday, Feb. 22 at The Cary. Bronson is known as an up-and-coming songwriter in the Americana scene and Marshall’s music is influenced by jazz, blues, gospel and Southern rock.

The Atlanta Music Guide says Bronson, “writes heartfelt songs with dark humor and backs them with his resonant voice and swampy instruments.” Mooresville Weekly says the Carrie “rewards listeners with eloquent compositions intertwined with cool phrasing, smooth vocals and a signature down-to-earth touch.”

Want to hear them for yourself? Get tickets.

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Karaoke Night at Corner Tavern & Grille

Are you dying to burst out in song? Are you feeling like you must hit the spotlight and bust out a diva classic? I thought so. Lucky for you, it’s Karaoke Night from 9 PM- 12 AM at Corner Tavern & Grillon NW Maynard Road.

The fun starts around 8:30 PM and goes until midnight. For those not wanting to be center-stage, you can sing along from your table or just listen to what is sure to be a pitch-perfect evening of entertainment.

Around the Triangle

Raleigh – Canes vs. Rangers Hockey Game

PNC Arena | 7 PM | Get tickets

Take Warning! The Hurricanes will continue in their fight for a spot in the NHL playoffs on Friday. The puck drop against the New York Rangers is at 7 PM. As our Canes writer Bob Fennel would say, be there!

Durham – Vegan Mac and Cheese Cook-Off

The Durham Armory | Saturday, Feb. 22 | 6-9 PM | Get tickets

This fifth annual event is a bit cheesy, y’all. It’s all about local chefs, restaurant owners and otherwise professional mac makers bringing their very best vegan mac and cheese to the table. Attendees will also enjoy music from DJ as well as desserts and other savory food options from vendors.

To attend and pick your favorite dish, all you have to do is reserve your ticket. The cost is $20/person ahead of time or $30 at the door. The event proceeds benefit the Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge and Triangle Vegfest.

Apex – Mardi Gras Party

Local Bar | Friday, Feb. 21 | Starts at 8 PM

Local Bar on US Hwy 64 W is bringing Mardi Gras to Apex. There will be feathers, there will be masks and YES, there will be beads. Come out to dance the night away to the tunes of the live band.

