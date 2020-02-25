Snow Day Photos from Cary Citizens

Cary, NC — It wasn’t a “Snowmageddon” but it was fun last Thursday, February 20, to see the white stuff falling from the sky and realize that the kids would be out of school and that the pace of life would slow down for a day. Friday dawned bright and sunny which caused most of the snow to melt by late afternoon, meaning that if you wanted to capture the beauty, you needed to get out early. Our writer, Ashley Kairis posted some beauties on Friday evening, and we encouraged our fans to post their photos to our social media pages. Published here are some of the best from the submissions we received. Thank you all for posting!

Snow Day Photos

Photo by JoJo Carroll

Newsboy Photo by Ashley Kairis

Most photographers captured the spring flowers under a blanket of snow, their pets the streets and their homes. No snowmen this year!

This was a late February snow and chances are we won’t be seeing any more of this type of precipitation for at least 10 months. But it was fun while it lasted.

