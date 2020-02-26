Weekend Events: Leap Day, Mardi Gras and More

Cary, NC — As always, Cary will be a hub of live performances, films and food trucks this weekend. Take the opportunity to support a local business or organization by taking in a show, drinking a pint or stopping in at a local farmer’s market.

Thursday, February 27, 2020

The Comedy Flight

Fortnight Brewing | 8-9:30 PM | $5/person

Five local comedians will bring their witty lines and stand-up chops to Fortnight Brewing’s Terminal B. This month’s Comedy Flight showcase will feature Tyler Wood, HL Boney, Chris Rivoli, Bobo De Liscious, and Grace Gilmore. While you’re there, don’t miss the food truck on-site! It will be the Arepa Culture Food Truck serving up gourmet-style Venezuelan cuisine.

The show is suggested for ages 18 and up as a few expletives can be expected. Tickets are $5 at the door or in advance online.

Friday, February 28, 2020

Robin Williams Tribute Weekend

The Cary Theater | Friday – Sunday | Tickets $5.59 before tax

If you’re a Robin Williams fan, then you may just want to camp out at the Cary Theater this weekend. There are five films featuring Robin Williams starting with Good Will Hunting on Friday and ending with the timeless comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire on Sunday. The exact showtimes for the weekend are:

Good Will Hunting – 7 PM Friday

The Fisher King – 9:30 PM Friday

The Bird Cage – 7 PM Saturday

The World According to Garp – 9:30 PM Saturday

Mrs. Doubtfire – 2 PM Sunday

Applause! Performs The Velveteen Rabbit

February 28- March 1 | Cary Arts Center | Get tickets

Cary Youth Theatre Group, Applause! will tell the classic story of a stuffed animal made real by a child’s love and a little magic. Directed by Barbette Hunter, the shows will start at 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and the Sunday show will begin at 3 PM.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Farmers Markets Nearby

Kitchen pantry looking a bit bare these days? Head on over to the Cary Downtown Farmers Market at 135 W Chatham Street, otherwise called the Ivey Ellington House, from 9 AM to noon. Take your pick of the freshly harvested farm produce, local goods and handmade crafts. Market-goers also have the option of the Western Wake Farmers Market from 9:30 AM-noon.

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Hometown History Series

Cary Regional Library | 3-4 PM

Together with the Friends of Page-Walker and the Town of Cary, the Cary Regional Library is offering a four-week series on Cary’s history. The first installment is an introduction to Cary. For more information call (919) 460-3350 or visit Cary Regional Library.

Around the Triangle

Apex – Bring History Alive – Harriet Tubman

Saturday, Feb. 29 | Halle Cultural Arts Center | 3-4:15 PM

It is one thing to read about people and events in history books but it’s another to attend an interactive, live, dramatic presentation about famous women in American History such as Harriet Tubman. Performed by Carolyn Evans, the presentation tells the story of Tubman who became one of the most prolific conductors of the Under Ground Rail Road. Get tickets before they’re sold out!

Raleigh – Mardi Gras Masquerade

Friday, Feb. 28 | 5-9 PM | Big Boss Brewing

Mardi Gras may have been on Tuesday, but the party is continuing at Big Boss Brewing this Friday. For this no-entry-fee required masquerade party, all you have to do is bring your best mask and come for a night of beers, Baton Rouge Cuisine foods and all the Mardi Gras themed shenanigans you can handle.

Durham – Leap Day with Beers and Puppies

Saturday, Feb. 29 | 2-6 PM | Ponysaurus Brewing

I definitely saved the cutest one for last. What better way to spend your rare 29th day of February than with adoptable and adorable puppies to love on while you drink beer? Go ahead. Think of a better way. I’ll wait.

But seriously, head over to Hood Street in Durham for your fill on pups and pints from 2-6 PM at Ponysaurus Brewing. You can also head there early if you want a tour of the brewery at 1 PM or grab a bite from the SoomSoom Pita Pockets food truck while they are on-site from 1-10 PM.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Library and theater photos by Kairis, Mardi Gras photo by Randy Heinitz