Nonprofit Gives Children and Adults with Disabilities the Chance to Play Baseball

Cary, NC — Founded in 2005, the Miracle League of the Triangle is a nonprofit organization providing individuals with special needs the opportunity to play baseball.

The League serves over 500 children and adults in Wake County’s special needs community and has grown over the past 14+ years from 80 children on eight teams to now supporting 40 teams playing on two fields located in Cary and North Raleigh.

The Miracle League provides much more than an ordinary game of baseball; it’s an experience of joy, made possible by a community of players, parents, and volunteers.

Each player is called up to bat with a personalized nickname and theme song, and every at-bat earns the team a run on the scoreboard. Volunteer coaches and player buddies work one-on-one with the players, emphasizing baseball skills, safety, and fun. The program offers over 4,000 volunteer opportunities between the 8-week seasons held each spring and fall.

Get Involved with the Miracle League

Our adapted program and synthetic surface field provide a fun, safe, and non-competitive place for individuals with special needs to participate in a team sport, many for the first time in their lives. Volunteers ages 12+ are able to serve as “buddies,” assisting players one-on-one. This integrated approach promotes an atmosphere of acceptance and compassion, bridging the gap between those with special needs and the world around them.

To schedule group volunteer opportunities for school clubs, athletic teams, civic/church organizations and more, contact Andy Huffman at ahuffman@MLTriangle.com for sign-up details. Individual volunteers can register online at www.MLTriangle.com. See you at the ball field!

2020 Spring Season Dates

Cary Adult Leagues | Tuesdays and Thursdays – March 17th through May 7th

Cary Youth League | Fridays and Saturdays – March 20th through May 16th (No Games April 10 & 11)

Raleigh Leagues | Fridays and Saturdays – March 20th through May 16th (No Games April 10 & 11)

Story by Andy Huffman, Volunteer Coordinator with Miracle League of the Triangle.