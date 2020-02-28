2020 Primary: Early Voting Soon to Close, Election Day is Tuesday

Cary, NC — Friday and Saturday are the last days to take part in Early Voting as the official 2020 Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Here’s what you need to know to be prepared in Cary.

Last Days to Vote Early in Cary

Two of Wake County’s Early Voting locations are in Cary:

Herbert C. Young Community Center

Cary Senior Center

Early voting hours for both sites:

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 – 8 AM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 – 8 AM – 3 PM

Voting on Election Day

If you missed Early Voting, use the Wake County polling place locator to find the precinct that is designated for your specific home address on Election Day.

Primary Election Day: March 3, 2020

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Get to Know The Ballot

To see a sample ballot, go to voter search, enter your name and you’ll get info about your precinct, district and voting place. At the bottom are the links to Sample Ballots. Select which party ballot you’d like to see, or look at them all.

Resources for Voting Questions

The Wake County Board of Elections website is a great resource for residents to:

See if you are registered to vote

Find your polling place

Verify address and party affiliation

View your sample ballot

View your voting jurisdictions

View your voter history

Track the status of your absentee ballot

Voters will not be required to show a photo ID. From Wake Board of Elections: “Voters will not be required to show photo ID for the March 3, 2020 primary election. In a December 31, 2019 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.”

Voters with questions or concerns can also call the National Election Protection hotline at 1-888-OUR-VOTE (888-687-8683). The hotline is available during early voting and on Election Day.

Story and photo by Ashley Kairis.