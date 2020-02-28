Business Bits: Boutique Moves to Mayton Inn, E-Sports Center To Open in Waverly Place and More

Cary NC — If you are a coffee lover, a shopper, a dog owner, a candy lover or a gamer, you’ll be happy to hear about these new businesses coming to Cary.

E-Sports Gaming Center at Wavery Place

Contender eSports, one of many international chain local gaming centers will bring state of the art gaming to Waverly Place. The center is set to open in March and will be equipped with high-end PC’s, Xbox’s and Nintendo switches, and provides gamers a chance to train and play like the pros.

Everything’s Better Monogrammed Relocation

Previously located in the little yellow house at 114 S. Academy Street, Everything’s Better Monogrammed is in the process of moving to their new location, The Mayton Inn. The embroidery and gift boutique’s official re-opening date is set for Monday, March 2, 2020.

Non-Profit Coffee Shop Coming to Downtown Cary

Esteamed Coffee is a non-profit coffee shop and bakery opening in Cary, NC in 2020 to employ people with various disabilities who would otherwise struggle to find meaningful employment. Their exact location is yet to do announced, but the idea of the founders to create Esteamed Coffee were inspired by Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee shop in Wilmington which is operated by 19 staff members who all have a developmental or intellectual disability.

A statement about the coffee house’s mission says, “We not only esteem individuals with disabilities through employment and a respected place in our community, but we also endeavor to support their families, the organizations that champion their disabilities, our customers, and our local economy.”

Dogtopia Opening April 2020

Slated to have its official opening in April 2020, Dogtopia will offer services including boarding, grooming and dog daycare. The open-play style facility is located in the Harrison Point shopping center at the corner of N. Harrison and Maynard.

Candy Fiesta Dulceria

A new storefront sign has appeared in the Chatham Square shopping center for a candy shop called Candy Fiesta Dulceria. The shop is located amongst many culturally rich shops at the intersection of NE Maynard Rd. and E Chatham St including Baghdad Bakery, The Sea Depot and Himalayan Nepali Cuisine. An official opening date has not yet been announced.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Mayton Inn photo by Hal Goodtree, Dogtopia photo by Lindsey Chester.