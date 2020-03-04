Results of the 2020 Primary Election in Cary, NC
Cary, NC — Last night, March 3, 2020, marked the end of the 2020 Primary season with Wake County results being tallied throughout the night.
The turnout for Wake County was totaled at 33.67%, resulting in 253,271 ballots cast across Wake County. Cary hosted 28 of the county’s 206 Election Day precincts.
The following are the unofficial results of Wake County for the contests of President, Governor, US Senate, US House, NC Senate, NC House and Wake County Board of Commissioners. For further results, visit the NC State Board of Elections website.
Presidential Nominee Results
Democratic
Joe Biden – 40.6%
Bernie Sanders – 26.0%
Elizabeth Warren – 14.3%
Mike Bloomberg – 12.1 %
Republican
Donald J. Trump (Incumbent) – 88.6%
Bill Weld – 4.2%
Joe Walsh – 3.4%
US Senate Results
Democratic
Cal Cunningham – 61.2%
Erica Smith – 31.6%
Republican
Thom Tillis (Incumbent) – 74.6%
Larry Holmquist – 10.0%
U.S. House of Representatives Results
Democratic
District 2
Deborah Ross – 70.0%
Monika Johnson-Hostler – 22.4%
District 4
David Price – 81.8%
Daniel Lockwood – 18.2%
Republican
District 4
Robert Thomas -43.7%
Debesh Sarkar – 25.3%
Steve (Von) Loor – 18.5%
NC Governor Results
Democratic
Roy Cooper (Incumbent) – 91.7%
Ernest Reeves – 8.3%
Republican
Dan Forest – 86.6%
Holly Grange – 13.4%
NC State Senate Results
Democratic – District 18
Sarah Crawford – 72.5%
Angela Bridgman – 27.5%
Republican – District 18
Scott McKaig – 54.4%
Larry Norman – 45.6%
NC House of Representatives Results
District 33 – Democratic
Rosa Gill – 66.1%
Antoine Marshall – 33.9%
District 35 – Republican
Fred Von Canon – 70.8%
Alma Peters – 29.2%
District 36 – Republican
Kim Coley – 56.1%
Gil Pagan – 43.9%
District 37 – Republican
Erin Pare – 59.3%
Jeff Moore – 21.8%
Anna Powell – 18.9%
District 38 – Democratic
Abe Jones – 59.21%
Quanta Monique Edwards – 42.7%
Wake County Commissioner Results
Democratic
District 1
Sig Hutchinson – 55.7%
Jeremiah Pierce – 44.3%
District 3
Maria Cervania – 59.9%
Audra Killingsworth – 40.1%
The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.
Story by Staff Reports. Map images courtesy of NC State Board of Elections.
