2020 Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday

Cary, NC — Sunrise and sunset times will be one hour later with more light in the evenings here in Cary and across the country starting this Sunday.

When local time reaches 2 AM on Sunday, March 8, 2020, clocks will be turned forward one hour to 3 AM local time. Then again, if you’re no insomniac, it may be best to get your alarms switched over the night before.

Digging a bit deeper into the practice of Daylight Saving Time, here are a few interesting tidbits on DST.

Fun Facts on DST

Less than 40% of the countries in the world observe the practice of Daylight Saving Time.

As of 2014, the following states and territories are not observing DST: Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Daylight Saving Time was first enacted by the federal government on March 19, 1918, during World War I, as a way to conserve coal.

Some countries use it to make better use of natural daylight in the evenings.

The difference in light is most noticeable in the areas at a certain distance from Earth’s equator.

Some studies show that DST could lead to fewer road accidents and injuries by supplying more daylight during the hours more people use the roads.

Other studies claim that people’s health might suffer due to DST changes.

DST is also used to reduce the amount of energy needed for artificial lighting during the evening hours.

Story and photo by Ashley Kairis.