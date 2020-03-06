https://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Daylight-Saving-AK.jpg 800 1200 Ashley Kairis http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png Ashley Kairis2020-03-06 09:57:072020-03-06 09:57:072020 Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday
2020 Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday
Cary, NC — Sunrise and sunset times will be one hour later with more light in the evenings here in Cary and across the country starting this Sunday.
When local time reaches 2 AM on Sunday, March 8, 2020, clocks will be turned forward one hour to 3 AM local time. Then again, if you’re no insomniac, it may be best to get your alarms switched over the night before.
Digging a bit deeper into the practice of Daylight Saving Time, here are a few interesting tidbits on DST.
Fun Facts on DST
- Less than 40% of the countries in the world observe the practice of Daylight Saving Time.
- As of 2014, the following states and territories are not observing DST: Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
- Daylight Saving Time was first enacted by the federal government on March 19, 1918, during World War I, as a way to conserve coal.
- Some countries use it to make better use of natural daylight in the evenings.
- The difference in light is most noticeable in the areas at a certain distance from Earth’s equator.
- Some studies show that DST could lead to fewer road accidents and injuries by supplying more daylight during the hours more people use the roads.
- Other studies claim that people’s health might suffer due to DST changes.
- DST is also used to reduce the amount of energy needed for artificial lighting during the evening hours.
Story and photo by Ashley Kairis.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!